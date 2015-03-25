Lille appoint Marcelo Bielsa as new boss

Lille have announced the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as the club's new manager.

The 61-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Stade Pierre-Mauroy and will replace interim boss Franck Passi.

Passi took over from Patrick Collot in February but will step aside for Bielsa, with Luis Campos also joining the Ligue 1 club as sporting director.

Bielsa has been without a club since he controversially resigned as Lazio manager just two days after signing a 12-month contract in July 2016.

Lille owner Gerard Lopez, former president of the Lotus Formula One team, said at a press conference: "Marcelo Bielsa is the new coach of Lille.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Marcelo Bielsa, who is an integral part to the mentality of the project. We started with Marcelo's motions. Luis (Campos) has built a list of players that match these needs."

Bielsa said : "I am happy to be here, I feel an immense responsibility in relation to the task. I'm coming to Lille with great enthusiasm. The expectations placed on us are not small.

"We will try to attack as much as possible, defend well, and if possible in the opposition half, play the ball on the ground. Football is a little bit of industry and a lot of passion, I found it here, it fits my vision."

Bielsa has had previous spells as Argentina and Chile boss while also having a successful stint with Athletic Bilbao where he guided them to the Europa League and Copa del Rey finals in 2012.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.