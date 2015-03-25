 
LFP 'firmly condemns' LaLiga boss Tebas' 'financial doping' claims against PSG

07 September 2017 03:24

Accusations of "financial doping" against Paris St Germain by Spanish league chief Javier Tebas have been "firmly condemned" by the governing body of the French league.

Tebas, the president of LaLiga, criticised PSG over the world-record signing of Neymar during an appearance at the Soccerex conference on Wednesday, saying clubs backed by national gas and oil revenues were inflating costs for all clubs and destroying the industry.

He also said clubs like PSG and Manchester City were "laughing" at UEFA's financial fair play regulations, which are designed to ensure clubs only spend in proportion to what they earn.

The Ligue de Football Professionel (LFP) has given its backing to PSG, who are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, a Doha-based sovereign wealth fund.

"The LFP firmly condemns the insulting comments from LaLiga president Mr Javier Tebas concerning Paris St Germain," a statement read.

"These unworthy remarks are unbefitting an institution as respectable and successful as the Spanish league.

"The LFP would underline that only UEFA is empowered to adjudicate on matters pertaining to Paris St Germain's respect of financial fair play regulations.

"After meeting (on Thursday), the LFP's administration reaffirms its support for Paris St Germain in the face of this campaign of denigration waged over the last few weeks by certain big European clubs."

Referring to the French club's £200million signing of Neymar from Barcelona, Tebas said: "We've caught (PSG) peeing in the swimming pool and Neymar is peeing off the diving board."

On the subject of whether PSG could break the transfer record again to sign Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo next, Tebas said: "I think their release clauses are higher but (PSG chairman) Nasser (Al-Khelaifi) can just open the gas pumps and buy them, so why not?"

Source: PA

