 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

Lewis Grabban joins Sunderland on season-long loan

26 July 2017 07:23

Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban has joined Sky Bet Championship side Sunderland on a season-long loan deal.

Grabban, who has scored 36 goals during two spells at the Vitality Stadium, has decided to drop down to the Championship to join a side relegated from the Premier League last season.

The 29-year-old has also played for Norwich, Crystal Palace, Millwall, Brentford and Rotherham.

After helping the Cherries achieve promotion to the Championship he moved to Norwich in 2014 before returning to Bournemouth 18 months ago.

He was on loan at Reading last season where he scored three goals in 15 appearances, including playing in the play-off final where the Royals lost on penalties to Huddersfield.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.