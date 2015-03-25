Lewis Grabban joins Sunderland on season-long loan

Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban has joined Sky Bet Championship side Sunderland on a season-long loan deal.

Grabban, who has scored 36 goals during two spells at the Vitality Stadium, has decided to drop down to the Championship to join a side relegated from the Premier League last season.

The 29-year-old has also played for Norwich, Crystal Palace, Millwall, Brentford and Rotherham.

After helping the Cherries achieve promotion to the Championship he moved to Norwich in 2014 before returning to Bournemouth 18 months ago.

He was on loan at Reading last season where he scored three goals in 15 appearances, including playing in the play-off final where the Royals lost on penalties to Huddersfield.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.