Leonardo Ulloa pens new Leicester deal

Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa has signed a new contract with the club.

The 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal to keep him at the King Power Stadium until 2019.

Ulloa looked set to leave Leicester last season after accusing then-manager Claudio Ranieri of reneging on a promise that he could join another club.

However, since Craig Shakespeare's appointment as manager the Argentinian appears settled again, despite first-team opportunities seeming limited as one of six striker at the club.

"I am so happy because I have lived massive moments with this club and it makes me happy to stay here and fight to help the team and increase the club's history," Ulloa told the club's official website.

"That is so important and I am so happy for this two-year contract. Now I have to fight to play. I will train and give my best. I appreciate it a lot to stay here and I am so happy here now. For that, I want to continue in this in the same way by working hard and working my best for the club."

Ulloa has made 96 appearances and scored 20 goals in three seasons at Leicester, and Shakespeare is pleased to see him extend his stay.

He said: "Leo's goals and performances have been key to some wonderful moments for this football club since he first joined and I'm delighted to have him with us for another two years.

"He's a popular member of the squad and gives us an excellent option in attack."

Ulloa made his first appearance of the season against Sheffield United on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

Source: PA

