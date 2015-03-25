 
Lennon plans to field strong Hibernian side against Ayr

07 August 2017 06:38

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon is in no mind to rest players against in-form Ayr.

Hibs started their Ladbrokes Premiership season with an impressive 3-1 win over Partick Thistle on Saturday and have a highly-anticipated meeting with Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

In between they host a side two divisions below them in the Betfred Cup second round but Ayr took four Championship points at Easter Road last season and have started their own campaign with a bang.

Ian McCall's side have already taken a Premiership scalp in the form of Kilmarnock in the group stages and have scored 19 goals in their subsequent four games, all victories.

Lennon has Darren McGregor and David Gray back from suspension while Marvin Bartley is an injury doubt but there will be no wholesale changes.

"I don't think you can pick and choose your games," Lennon said. " Ayr United have started their season well and they beat us last season at Easter Road.

"They've got a very good manager and we want to get to the quarter-final, we want to tick that box off.

"But we are going to have to be as good as we were on Saturday.

"It will maybe be a different type of game, we may have a lot of the ball, but it's a cup tie and it's one that can go either way."

Source: PA

