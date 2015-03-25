 
Leipzig chief bored by Keita speculation

04 July 2017 04:30
RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff insists that Naby Keita is not for sale, despite ongoing rumours of an imminent £70m move to Liverpool.

"That topic is boring," he said when asked about the possiblity of selling the 22-year-old Guinean international. "This is only our second Bundesliga season, our squad is still the youngest and most likely also the most inexperienced. 

"Sure, it would be great to start where we left off. It’s an advantage that there’s no upheaval."

Source: DSG

