 
  1. Football
  2. Leicester City

Leicester's owners King Power deny corruption allegations

14 July 2017 09:39

Leicester's owners have emphatically denied allegations of corruption in Thailand.

According to reports, King Power is facing a multimillion-pound lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay the Thai government money due from the operation of the company's duty free franchise at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport.

Reports say that the company is alleged to have paid the government only three per cent of the income when under the franchise, granted in 2006, they were required to hand over 15 per cent.

But, in a statement released to Press Association Sport, King Power CEO Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "The allegations in question are categorically denied.

"King Power has always followed and been absolutely committed to the highest standards in proper and ethical business practice. We are proud of our company's good name and honest reputation and will fight rigorously any attempts to discredit them."

King Power took over Leicester, then a Championship club, in 2010.

Source: PA

Feature Wrap of Friday

Wrap of Friday's T20 Blast fixtures...

There were five matches in the NatWest T20 Blast on Friday night.

Feature 3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon

3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Marin Cilic will go head to head for the men's singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday after each won their respective semi-finals.

Feature Sport superstars who shone as veterans

Sport superstars who shone as veterans...

Venus Williams and Roger Federer have defied the years to sweep to their respective Wimbledon finals this weekend, both playing

Feature How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams won her first Wimbledon title

How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams ...

Venus Williams claimed her first Wimbledon title in 2000, when her opponent on Saturday, Garbine Muguruza, was just six years old.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.