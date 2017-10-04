 
  1. Football
  2. Leicester City

Leicester’s appeal to register Adrien Silva rejected by FIFA

04 October 2017 10:25

Leicester’s appeal to register Adrien Silva has been rejected by FIFA.

The Foxes and the Football Association had asked FIFA to ratify the midfielder’s transfer after the paperwork for the £22million deadline day move from Sporting Lisbon was submitted 14 seconds late.

But it has been denied and Silva will now not be registered to play for Leicester until January.

A FIFA spokesman said: “We can confirm the following decision of the Single Judge of the Players’ Status Committee: the petition made by The Football Association for permission to request the International Transfer Certificate for the player Adrien Silva and subsequently register the player for its affiliated club, Leicester City FC, is rejected.”

FIFA withheld the International Transfer Certificate because the data input into its Transfer Matching System was received by the FA 14 seconds after the deadline.

The FA was helping Leicester with the appeal, with the Foxes hopeful of a positive outcome, but that has now failed leaving Silva in limbo and unable to train with the squad.

Adrien Silva in action for Portugal
Silva did not play for Portugal during September’s international break as he waited for the deal to go through (Joe Giddens/PA)

Silva has also been left out of Portugal’s squad for their final World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Switzerland this month, with his country still hopeful of reaching next summer’s tournament in Russia.

Leicester made a late move for the 28-year-old after Danny Drinkwater’s £35million move to Chelsea and Sporting have said the transfer is complete.

But he will be unavailable to boss Craig Shakespeare until January with the Foxes 17th in the Premier League after just one win this season.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.