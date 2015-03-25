Leicester V West Brom at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

Vardy and Ndidi ready to face West BromJamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi will be fit when Leicester resume their Premier League campaign against West Brom at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.Vardy was left out of the England squad due to an ongoing hip problem but the striker has recovered during the international break while a suspected hamstring injury sustained by Ndidi while playing for Nigeria turned out to be just cramp.Defender Ben Chilwell (knee) was withdrawn from the England Under-21 squad as a precaution but he is also fit. Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) remain unavailable.Nacer Chadli, James Morrison and Hal Robson-Kanu are all doubts for West Brom.Midfielders Chadli and Morrison have back and calf complaints respectively while Robson-Kanu has a strain which could see him miss Monday's game at the King Power Stadium.Oliver Burke will be assessed after playing for Scotland Under-21s while Salomon Rondon will return from South America after international duty with Venezuela to link up with the squad on Saturday.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.