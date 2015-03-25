 
Leicester V Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

27 November 2017 05:13
Same again for Claude Puel as Leicester take on Tottenham

Leicester boss Claude Puel will have an unchanged squad for the visit of Tottenham.

Central defender Robert Huth (ankle) and midfielder Matty James (Achilles) remain out injured but they are the only players unavailable to the Frenchman.

Few changes are expected from the team that started the draw at West Ham on Friday night but the likes of Ben Chilwell, Andy King, Kelechi Iheanacho, Islam Slimani and Shinji Okazaki are options for Puel.

Erik Lamela is set to be named in Tottenham's squad for the first time in over a year.

Lamela has not played since October 25, 2016 after undergoing operations on each of his hips but he has told Mauricio Pochettino he is ready for a competitive return.



Danny Rose is also likely to come back in but Harry Winks has fallen ill and will have to be assessed while Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are both out.

