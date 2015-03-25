 
Leicester V Man Utd at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

22 December 2017 04:39
Ndidi available again for Foxes

Wilfred Ndidi returns to contention for Leicester's Premier League game against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.

The midfielder missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City in midweek as he served a one-match suspension, but he is available again on Saturday evening and could be restored to the starting line-up by Foxes boss Claude Puel.

It remains to be seen whether out-of-favour striker Islam Slimani will be involved, having been left out of the last five match-day squads. Matty James (Achilles) and Robert Huth (ankle) are nearing returns from their long absences through injury.

Antonio Valencia, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick remain out for United.

Jose Mourinho confirmed Valencia is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while appearing to rule midfielders Carrick and Fellaini out of the festive period.

Centre-back Eric Bailly is undergoing surgery on an ankle issue, but Paul Pogba is available for the league once again having returned from his three-match domestic suspension in the Carabao Cup loss at Bristol City.

Source: PAR

