Leicester V Man City at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

17 November 2017 05:53
Leicester midfielder Vicente Iborra fit to face Manchester City

Leicester's Vicente Iborra is fit to face Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The midfielder came off with an ankle problem in the 2-2 draw at Stoke after scoring his first Foxes goal while Ben Chilwell (knee) is also available.

Robert Huth (knee) will miss out while midfielder Matty James is also troubled by an Achilles problem and Adrien Silva remains unregistered despite his current appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

City are without centre-back Nicolas Otamendi and makeshift left-back Fabian Delph is doubtful for the trip. Otamendi is suspended and Delph is still troubled by the calf injury that forced him to pull out of England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Forward Raheem Sterling, who also missed England's matches, is much improved after a back problem while there are no concerns over striker Sergio Aguero after he was taken ill while on international duty.

Captain Vincent Kompany, out since August with a calf injury, has a chance of returning but Eliaquim Mangala is another defensive option. Left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is out long-term.

Source: PAR

