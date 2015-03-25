Leicester V Liverpool at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

Jamie Vardy doubtful for Leicester with groin injuryJamie Vardy is a major doubt for Leicester ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool.The striker has a groin problem following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield while Matty James (Achilles), Robert Huth (ankle) and Christian Fuchs (eye) are out.Adrien Silva remains sidelined after FIFA blocked his B#22million transfer from Sporting Lisbon because his documentation was received 14 seconds after the deadline. Leicester are finalising an appeal.Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hand Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a first start for his new club now the midfielder is up to speed on what is required from him.The England international has played only 57 minutes in three substitute appearances since his B#35million deadline-day move from Arsenal.Oxlade-Chamberlain made six starts this season for the Gunners and England but has been used sparingly by Klopp as he was schooled in how the German wants him to work."It is a fantastic opportunity for Alex because since he has been in it has been difficult to train on different things because of game after game after game," said Klopp."There is no rush but we are in this three-game-a-week rhythm and during the international break he was with the national team."But it is a long-term project so I have no problem. We sat together with him and the analysts and showed him how we want him to play in this position and that position."He had a wonderful impact when he came on in the last game (Saturday's 1-1 draw v Burnley) so it was very good for him."Currently in a run of four matches in 11 days, which includes a Champions League trip to Moscow early next week, and Klopp admits he has no option but to make changes for the match at the King Power Stadium.

Source: PAR

