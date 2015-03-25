 
Leicester V Leeds at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

23 October 2017 06:11
Michael Appleton to ring changes for Leicester's cup clash

Leicester caretaker manager Michael Appleton has hinted at making some changes against Leeds in the Carabao Cup.

Appleton is mindful of the weekend's Premier League clash with Everton as he prepares the squad for the fourth round tie and the likes of Ben Hamer, Ben Chilwell, Aleksandar Dragovic, Daniel Amartey, Leonardo Ulloa and Islam Slimani could all start, having done so in the previous round against Liverpool.

Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) remain out for the three-time winners of the competition.

Gaetano Berardi will miss out for Leeds through suspension.

The defender was sent off during the league win at Bristol City on Saturday and he will serve a three-match ban, also ruling him out of the Sky Bet Championship fixtures against Sheffield United and Derby this month.

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen hinted at his pre-match press conference on Monday that Pontus Jansson would start the fourth-round tie while fellow defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is expected to return to the squad.

Winger Stuart Dallas will continue to be absent due to a family bereavement.

Source: PAR

