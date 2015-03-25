Leicester V Fleetwood Town at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

Robert Huth poised to make Leicester comeback following lengthy absenceDefender Robert Huth could make his first Leicester appearance of the season in the FA Cup third-round replay against Fleetwood on Tuesday.The German centre-back has been sidelined since the summer after ankle surgery and then the recurrence of a foot problem, but Ben Chilwell is banned.Jamie Vardy is fit after missing the first tie against his former club with a groin problem and Matty James is also available, despite hobbling off at Chelsea on Saturday. Danny Simpson and Wes Morgan (both hamstring) are still out.Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler will be forced to make changes to a winning team.New signings Toumani Diagouraga, Paddy Madden and Gethin Jones made their debuts in Saturday's League One victory at Southend - the former two both scoring - but all are ineligible for the tie.That could mean a recall in midfield for either Jack Sowerby or Bobby Grant.Grant, who made a goalscoring return in last week's Checkatrade Trophy win over Bury after 10 weeks out with a knee injury, was an unused substitute against Southend.

