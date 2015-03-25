Leicester V Everton at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

Claude Puel is expected to restore some big names to his side when he takes charge of Leicester for the first time as Everton visit the King Power Stadium on Sunday.
The likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan, Danny Simpson, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy should start after missing the midweek Carabao Cup win against Leeds, when caretaker boss Michael Appleton made eight changes to the final team named by former boss Craig Shakespeare.
Matty James and Robert Huth remain out.
Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth welcomes Idrissa Gana Gueye back when he leads the side against Leicester.
The midfielder was suspended for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea but should slot straight back into the starting XI.
Beni Baningime impressed on debut after Morgan Schneiderlin took ill but may step down to the bench, while Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie, Ramiro Funes Mori and Ross Barkley remain on the injured list.
