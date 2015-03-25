Leicester V Crystal Palace at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

Leicester boss Claude Puel has a selection dilemma ahead of the Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
Shinji Okazaki scored twice after starting against Southampton while Andy King also scored on his return to the team as Demarai Gray, Marc Albrighton and Vicente Iborra were rested for the 4-1 away win.
Christian Fuchs also came in and may start again but Robert Huth (knee) and Matty James (Achilles) are out.
Palace are without the suspended Luka Milivojevic - the central midfielder's absence is exacerbated by injury to Mamadou Sakho, Joel Ward and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
Martin Kelly is expected to return at right-back and Scott Dann and James Tomkins will continue in central defence for the visitors, while James McArthur and Jason Puncheon compete to replace Milivojevic.
