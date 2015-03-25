 
Leicester V Burnley at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

01 December 2017 10:18
Christian Fuchs back for Leicester against Burnley

Christian Fuchs will return to the Leicester squad to face Burnley after the birth of his daughter.

The defender missed the 2-1 win over Tottenham on Tuesday and was replaced by Ben Chilwell but is available for Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Boss Puel is without Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) with Huth yet to make an appearance this season and no date set for the pair's comeback while Adrien Silva remains unregistered until January.

Burnley will assess Steven Defour and Matt Lowton.

Defour sustained a knock in Wednesday's win at Brighton, a game Lowton missed due to a knee complaint.



Jon Walters, Dean Marney (both knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) remain out and Nahki Wells is still awaiting his Clarets debut.

Source: PAR

