Leicester V Burnley at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Christian Fuchs back for Leicester against BurnleyChristian Fuchs will return to the Leicester squad to face Burnley after the birth of his daughter.The defender missed the 2-1 win over Tottenham on Tuesday and was replaced by Ben Chilwell but is available for Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.Boss Puel is without Robert Huth (ankle) and Matty James (Achilles) with Huth yet to make an appearance this season and no date set for the pair's comeback while Adrien Silva remains unregistered until January.Burnley will assess Steven Defour and Matt Lowton.Defour sustained a knock in Wednesday's win at Brighton, a game Lowton missed due to a knee complaint.Jon Walters, Dean Marney (both knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) remain out and Nahki Wells is still awaiting his Clarets debut.

