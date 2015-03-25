Leicester V Brighton at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho sees specialist over toe injuryLeicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has visited a specialist as he continues to struggle with a toe complaint.The striker, a B#25million summer signing from Manchester City, sustained the injury at the beginning of this month in Leicester's final pre-season friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach.He still made his full debut for the Foxes last week as they got their Premier League campaign under way against Arsenal, lasting 82 minutes of the 4-3 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.However, Iheanacho is still experiencing some discomfort and a late decision will be made on his fitness ahead of Saturday's home match against Brighton."He didn't (train on Thursday). He's had a bit of discomfort with his toe so we've taken him out. I'll make a late decision tomorrow morning," said Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare."We've been able to extend his fitness because of the discomfort he's got in there. But he's been to see a specialist and we're trying to give him enough time to recover from that."It's been very hard because he's been behind the fitness levels of the others because of his late start with us. So we're giving him every opportunity to get his fitness levels up and so we'll make a late decision on that."He can run but not at full pelt. Striking a ball, if he catches it wrong on his toe, it's a problem. So sometimes he's getting a lot of discomfort, so we're trying to manage that as best as we can."It's a natural thing for most players in terms of a specialist in that area. It's really just a second opinion."Danny Drinkwater (thigh), Vicente Iborra (groin), Robert Huth (ankle) and Nampalys Mendy (ankle) are all making progress but will miss out against the Seagulls.Brighton boss Chris Hughton, meanwhile, has refused to rule out a future England call-up for Lewis Dunk after tying the defender to a lengthy new contract.The 25-year-old centre-back, who is Albion's longest-serving player, agreed a five-year deal on Thursday to remain at the Amex Stadium until 2022.Dunk's first Premier League campaign began in inauspicious style with an own goal in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, but Hughton is confident his player has the potential to make the step up and perhaps progress to the national team.When asked about international recognition for Dunk, Hughton said: "He's got huge potential."We almost, in one breath, we look at him as a young player because I suppose he's inexperienced at the top level but on the other side we don't, this is a player that's been playing regularly for the last five years."When I put him up against some of the players in this division, similar ages and so, then yes, I think he's a player of huge potential and it's a big season for him because this is his first season at Premier League level."He's been spoken very well about, he's done great for me over the last couple of seasons and, along with everyone else, it's a big season for him, but he's progressing nicely."Izzy Brown has temporarily returned to parent club Chelsea for an assessment after suffering a hamstring problem in the opening weekend defeat to Manchester City.Record signing Jose Izquierdo has not trained with his new team yet and will not be involved against the Foxes, while midfielder Beram Kayal (broken leg) and forward Sam Baldock (knee) remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

