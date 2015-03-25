Leicester V AFC Bournemouth at The King Power Stadium : Match Preview

Craig Shakespeare wants his players to respond to Tottenham thrashingBoss Craig Shakespeare wants a response from his Leicester players in the final game of the season against Bournemouth.Shakespeare and his side have been praised for the way they have revived Leicester's campaign following the departure of Claudio Ranieri in February but for the first time since questions are being asked of their character following Thursday night's 6-1 thrashing by Tottenham.Shakespeare revealed he had some "harsh words" with his team after the game but insists that all involved are keen to right the wrongs against Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium on Sunday and finish the season on a positive note."The scoreline was obviously massively disappointing, especially considering the form we'd been in and the run we'd been on. On Sunday we have a chance to put that right and we are keen to put it right," said Shakespeare."Being around the players, they want to put it right - they wanted to play again on Friday. So that point of view is very pleasing."Thursday night was a big negative but sometimes that is the making of a person, the man, the team. We need a positive response now and hopefully we will get it on Sunday."It is the first time we have had to have harsh words. You've got to be honest with players in terms of their performance - as well as your own."I've looked at myself and possibly I made us too open, affecting the way Tottenham could attack us. Ultimately I make the decisions and on reflection I could have done better. We will all learn from it."It's important for everyone - the players and supporters - to finish the season on a high. We can finish above Bournemouth with a win and that is what we will be looking to do."Andy King could return to the Leicester squad but Wes Morgan and Robert Huth will remain on the sidelines.King was one of several absentees against Tottenham but the midfielder trained on Friday and it is hoped he will boost numbers for Shakespeare, with central defenders Morgan (hamstring) and Huth (foot) still out.Midfielders Danny Drinkwater (thigh) and Nampalys Mendy (ankle) are also likely to be sidelined again.Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe feels Shakespeare has done an "outstanding job" to guide Leicester through a testing spell and see them ready for another Premier League challenge next season."I think he (Shakespeare) has done an outstanding job," said Howe, whose own side also pulled clear of the relegation scrap after losing just two matches from the past 10."When he took over, they were in trouble - a lot of teams were, including us to try to stay in the league."Leicester had a really tough run of fixtures, and I don't think that should be underestimated, and they were involved in the Champions League. When you have that level of tournament within your league programme, it can be very difficult to manage the league programme while that is there."They did that very well and managed to pick up some big wins (in the Premier League) and now they look very comfortable in the position they are in - it is actually difficult to remember how difficult a position they were in."Bournemouth could have midfielder Andrew Surman available again following a knee problem.Lewis Cook has left for international duty with England ahead of the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, but midfielder Dan Gosling should feature after his recent calf problem while striker Benik Afobe is still nursing a hamstring strain.On-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has already been ruled out for the season after suffering a fractured leg, while forward Callum Wilson, goalkeeper Adam Federici and defender Rhoys Wiggins all continue their recovery from knee injuries.

Source: PAR

