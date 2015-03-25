 
  1. Football
  2. Leicester City

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy fit after minor foot injury

21 August 2017 04:39

Jamie Vardy has recovered from a foot injury and will be involved when Leicester travel to Sheffield United in the EFL Cup.

The striker gave the Foxes a scare at the weekend when he hobbled off late on against Brighton but, despite being sore, there is no serious damage.

Vardy has trained since and he will be in the squad for the second-round tie at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

"Jamie trained this (Monday) morning. It was sore yesterday (Sunday), but he was okay to train today," said Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare.

"I think it was more of a nerve rather than a kick. Once we released the pressure in his foot, it became a lot easier for him.

"He is okay and will be involved tomorrow. At what length, we will have to wait and see. I plan to make changes."

Kelechi Iheanacho will miss out against the Blades but Shakespeare hopes the former Manchester City striker will be fit for the Premier League trip to play Manchester United on Saturday.

The Â£25million signing saw a specialist last week after he was unable to run at full speed without pain in his toe.

"There are no real major problems, which was a bonus," said Shakespeare. "When players get discomfort, you want that to settle down. Giving him a few days off the grass, we think we have enabled that.

"We would like to push him now to see if we can improve his fitness and that is the idea over the next three or four days.

"I think it would be too soon to throw him in tomorrow, but I think he would be capable of it."

Like Vardy, captain Wes Morgan was also left nursing an injury following the 2-0 win against Brighton. However, the defender's back problem has ruled him out on Tuesday night.

Robert Huth (ankle) and Danny Drinkwater (thigh) remain out but Nampalys Mendy (ankle) is fit again and will be in the squad along with Ahmed Musa.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash