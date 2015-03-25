 
Leicester sign promising forward George Thomas from Coventry

08 August 2017 10:54

Leicester have completed a move for highly rated youngster George Thomas from Coventry on a three-year deal.

The Leicester-born 20-year-old, who can play either as a striker or in midfield, came through the ranks at the Ricoh Arena and scored nine times in 36 senior appearances for the Sky Blues, including the winner in last season's EFL Trophy final triumph over Oxford.

Thomas, who made his Coventry debut as a 16-year-old, has represented Wales at under-17, under-19 and under-20 level, and scored both goals in his the under-20s' 2-2 group-stage draw with the Ivory Coast at this summer's Toulon Tournament.

He has joined the Foxes for an undisclosed fee.

Source: PA

