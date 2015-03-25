Leicester land Harry Maguire from Hull

Leicester have signed defender Harry Maguire from Hull for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old had a year remaining on his contract at Hull but following the club's relegation from the Premier League he has joined the Foxes on a five-year deal.

Maguire becomes the club's first signing since Craig Shakespeare agreed a three-year deal as full-time Leicester boss last week.

A fee of around £17million has reportedly been agreed between the two clubs and Maguire will link up with his new team-mates in early July ahead of Leicester's pre-season training camp in Austria.

He told LCFC TV: ''It's obviously a very exciting time for myself. Once I had my eyes on this club I always wanted to join.

"Thankfully I'm here, so I can't wait to get the season started and kick on.

''There were a number of clubs interested, but when I met the manager here he pretty much swayed it into the direction of this club. He showed me the way that the club is going. It's on the up and it looks very promising for the future, so credit to the gaffer.

''You can see that with the structure of the club it's going to look upwards rather than down, so that was a big reason why. As soon as I knew there was an interest, I wanted to jump at the opportunity.''

Leicester have been looking to bring in some cover in the centre of defence after injuries to captain Wes Morgan and Robert Huth last season exposed their lack of depth in that position.

Maguire was a stand-out performer for Hull during the 2016/17 campaign and was expected to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old joined the Tigers in the summer of 2014 from Sheffield United for a fee of £2.5m and the Blades will receive a windfall from Maguire's sale after inserting a sell-on clause in the deal that took him to East Yorkshire.

Maguire spent time on loan at Wigan during his first year with Hull before helping the club win promotion from the Championship the year after.

Source: PA

