Leicester hit with injury crisis ahead of final two league matches of season

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare is facing an injury crisis as he has just 16 fit senior players for their final two games.

The Foxes host Tottenham on Thursday and Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday struggling to make up a match day squad.

Defenders Wes Morgan (hamstring) and Robert Huth (foot) are out and are likely to miss the finale against the Cherries.

Midfielders Andy King (hamstring), Danny Drinkwater (thigh) and Nampalys Mendy (ankle) are also out, meaning young defenders Josh Knight and Elliott Moore will be drafted in on Thursday.

Shakespeare said: "Unfortunately we still have a few injuries. Wes won't be okay, Robert will be out, Danny Drinkwater and Papy Mendy are out and now Andy King joins the long list.

"We won't be doing a lot of training in the next few days. We'll make sure we do enough to be competitive in the games but the injuries have caught up with us. There's two games left and others will get their opportunities.

"The players can see the light at the end of the tunnel, I've said before about their attitude and professionalism and I expect us to have a real good go to finish as high as we can."

Riyad Mahrez has also reiterated his desire to play in the Champions League again after Leicester were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the quarter finals this season but Shakespeare insisted he is only matching the club's ambition.

"There's nothing wrong with ambition, whether it be from a player, manager or a coach. Him saying he wants to play Champions League - I said we wanted to experience it again - I don't see any problem with that," he said, with no European football at the club next season.

Shakespeare must also resolve on his own future with his short-term contract as manager expiring in June.

He said: "We have two games left now and it will come to a conclusion. I think the club realise in terms of forward planning it's important everyone knows. We won't have to wait long."

Source: PA

