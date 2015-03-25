Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if they manage to get this over the line it could be the coup of the summer.

Iheanacho has been deemed surplus to requirements by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, with the Spaniard looking to sign Alexis Sanchez, which has put many clubs across Europe on high alert.

German outfits Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim have both been linked with Nigerian international, but it looks like Iheanacho will make his move to the Midlands I the coming days.

For the past two seasons Iheanacho has cemented his status as one of the best young strikers in the world, taking the limited chances he’s been handled at the Etihad.

Reportedly, the fee that’s been agreed is just £22 million which, for a striker of Iheanacho’s caliber, is pennies in this market.

Since Leicester’s fairy tale title win in 2016, they have struggled to find an adequate striking partner for Jamie Vardy.

Slimani and Musa both flopped for big money. Okazaki isn't that level of player either and despite his best efforts to repair his relationship with the club, it looks like Ulloa will also be leaving Leicester this summer.

Ihneanacho, in contrast, creates two chances per game, which is huge considering most of his appearances have come from bit-part substitute appearances.

The Nigerians goal scoring record is impeccable too. On average, he scores a goal every 78 minutes. I don’t expect him to maintain this record because it would make him quite literally the best player in the world.

With more starting opportunities his goals-per-minute will sharply decrease but I predict he will thrive when given the chance to be a key member of a team.

Dortmund and Hoffenheim will definitely feel that they’ve missed out, especially since both clubs are notorious for giving youngsters a chance.

If Leicester City do sign Kelechi Iheanacho for £22 million they will be looking at doubling or even tripling their money within a couple of seasons, I really do rate him that highly.

Source: DSG

