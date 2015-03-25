Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare allays Kelechi Iheanacho fitness fears

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare allayed fears about the fitness of new signing Kelechi Iheanacho after the friendly win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

There was concern when Iheanacho left the King Power Stadium pitch just 18 minutes after coming on as a 66th-minute substitute for fellow strriker Shinji Okazaki, following a collision with the German side's Laszlo Benes.

The 20-year-old Nigeria international only joined the club on Thursday from Manchester City.

However, Shakespeare told LCFC TV: "He's fine in there. He's getting a bit of a ribbing from the players in terms of him coming off.

"You can see the impact he's had. We're just really making sure that was more of a precaution. He hasn't trained very often, he hasn't been able to because of circumstance.

"The more minutes he can get on the pitch, the more liable he will be to last 90 minutes."

Two goals from England striker Jamie Vardy enabled Leicester to come from behind and win the game 2-1.

Source: PA

