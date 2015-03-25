 
  1. Football
  2. Leicester City

Leicester boss Claude Puel has a good feeling

23 November 2017 12:24

Claude Puel has been encouraged by how the Leicester players have reacted to him since he became manager.

Puel replaced the popular Craig Shakespeare a month ago and the former Southampton boss is pleased with how receptive the squad has been to his methods.

His three matches in charge have seen Puel change Leicester's formation a couple of times already, including playing Riyad Mahrez in a central role in a 4-2-3-1 line up.

The Frenchman believes the spirit within the camp bodes well for the future as he prepares his team for a trip to West Ham on Friday night.

"I have a good feeling with the players, they listen, they work hard on the pitch and I feel their ambition," Puel told a press conference.

"We will see in the next games, with a good adaption and rotation, to see them approach it with a positive attitude."

It is not only on the pitch that Puel feels he has been made to feel welcome, the 56-year-old can also feel a rapport building with the club's fans too.

"My first weeks at Leicester are very important for me," he said. "T o get to know the people and staff around the team, the people who are working for Leicester are fantastic.

"I have a good feeling with the fans also, it is fantastic to see them in the games with their support and their atmosphere. They like their players and their team.

"The chairman is the first fan of his team, I have a good feeling with all the people at the club."

Puel, who has taken four points from his three matches in charge, has no fresh injury worries for the trip to West Ham but continues to be without Robert Huth.

The defender is yet to play this season as he continues to battle a knee injury while midfielder Matty James is also sidelined with an Achilles problem.

The manager has suggested he is unlikely to rotate his squad following last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City as he looks ahead to making changes during the Christmas period instead.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as