Leicester ban three fans for behaviour against Brighton

Leicester have issued stadium bans to three people for their "unacceptable conduct" during Brighton's visit on August 19.

The trio's exclusions range from two to 12 months and two of those banned have also been subject to criminal proceedings - one resulting in a conditional police caution and another a significant fine.

"We fully support the club's decision to ban these individuals," said Superintendent Steve Potter, match commander for the fixture.

"Their behaviour was inexcusable and will not be tolerated. We will continue to work closely with the club to ensure those who are intent on disrupting the enjoyment for others are robustly dealt with."

Source: PA

