Leeds V Sheff Utd at Elland Road : Match Preview

Stuart Dallas back in contention for LeedsLeeds winger Stuart Dallas is back in contention for their home Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United.Dallas has missed the last two games due to a family bereavement but will be available for head coach Thomas Christiansen.Defender Gaetano Berardi sits out the second game of a three-match ban following his dismissal in last week's win at Bristol City.Another defender, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, will play no part due to an ankle injury sustained during the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Leicester and striker Caleb Ekuban (foot) is still out.Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury or suspension worries as his side chases a fifth win in six league matches.Defender Kieron Freeman is out after dislocating his knee-cap in the recent home win against Ipswich and striker Ched Evans is recovering from ankle surgery.But Richard Stearman (hamstring) and Caolan Lavery (fractured cheekbone) are back in contention after both have been sidelined since August.David Brooks, Clayton Donaldson and John Lundstram are among those pushing for recalls.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.