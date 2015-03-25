 
  1. Football
  2. Leeds United

Leeds V Reading at Elland Road : Match Preview

12 October 2017 05:09
Pontus Jansson and Eunan O'Kane ready to return for Reading clash

Leeds pair Pontus Jansson and Eunan O'Kane have been passed fit for the home game against Reading.

Defender Jansson missed both Sweden's World Cup qualifiers after badly bruising his arm during a collision with team-mate Kalvin Phillips in the recent defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

O'Kane has been struggling with a rib injury, but head coach Thomas Christiansen expects the midfielder to also feature.

Centre-half Liam Cooper is back in contention following suspension, while striker Caleb Ekuban (foot) remains Leeds' only injury absentee.

Reading defender Jordan Obita has been ruled out for the season after major knee surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Striker Yann Kermorgant has stepped up his rehabilitation following hip and groin surgery during the summer, but midfielder Stephen Quinn (knee) remains sidelined along with John Swift (hamstring).

Royal boss Jaap Stam must also do without forward Joseph Mendes following the Frenchman's knee operation.

Winger Callum Harriott has suffered a setback on his recover from a hamstring problem.

Source: PAR

