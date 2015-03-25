 
Leeds V Norwich at Elland Road : Match Preview

14 December 2017 11:37
Striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga could return for Leeds' Norwich clash

Leeds could select striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga in their squad for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Norwich.

Lasogga has been out since the 3-1 defeat by Brentford in November due to illness and an unspecified knock sustained in training, but the German forward has returned to first team training.

Kemar Roofe scored all three goals in the 3-1 victory at QPR so even if Lasogga is given the all-clear, he is unlikely to start.

Caleb Ekuban has a foot injury and is unlikely to feature, strengthening Roofe's claim to a start up front.

Norwich could welcome back midfielder Alex Tettey from a calf injury.

The Norway international has not featured since September 30, but has returned to full training, along with left-back Jamal Lewis following his knee problem.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard is expected to be in the side again after recovering from ankle surgery, while defender James Husband has been out with a groin injury.

Forward Steven Naismith (ankle) is also stepping up his recovery, while midfielder Louis Thompson (Achilles), winger Matt Jarvis (ankle) and goalkeeper Remi Matthews (ankle) all continue their rehabilitation.

Source: PAR

