 
  1. Football
  2. Leeds United

Leeds V Newport County at Elland Road : Match Preview

21 August 2017 05:02
Leeds wait on Ekuban and Hernandez fitness

Caleb Ekuban and Pablo Hernandez are fresh injury concerns for Leeds ahead of their Carabao Cup tie with Newport.

Both players were forced off through injury during the league win at Sunderland at the weekend, with Ekuban damaging a bone in his foot and Hernandez picking up a hip problem.

Souleymane Doukara remains available despite reports linking him with a move away from Elland Road. However, Chris Wood has completed his switch to Burnley.

Centre-half Matthew Pennington (ankle) and right-back Gaetano Berardi (shoulder) are both still out.

Newport midfielder Ben Tozer could be in line for his first appearance since January after finally overcoming a knee injury.

Tozer was an unused substitute in Saturday's 1-0 league win at Coventry.

Defender Scot Bennett is also in contention after shaking off an ankle injury to feature in the final quarter at Coventry.

Shawn McCoulsky, County's two-goal hero at Southend in the last round, could return to the starting line-up, but fellow striker Marlon Jackson remains out with a hamstring injury.

Source: PAR

