 
  1. Football
  2. Leeds United

Leeds V Ipswich at Elland Road : Match Preview

21 September 2017 03:11
Trio in contention to return as Leeds take on Ipswich

Leeds trio Liam Cooper, Pontus Jansson and Matthew Pennington are all expected to return to contention for the home game against Ipswich.

Skipper Cooper (back) has been sidelined for two games, Jansson missed the midweek Carabao Cup win at Burnley with a hamstring strain and fellow defender Pennington (ankle) has been out since the opening-day win at Bolton.

Head coach Thomas Christiansen made wholesale changes at Turf Moor so the likes of goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald, midfielders Eunan O'Kane and Samuel Saiz, plus striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga should all return to the starting XI.

Forward Caleb Ekuban, recovering from foot surgery, is the only absentee as Leeds bid to stay top of the table.

Ipswich will be without midfielder Flynn Downes because of a thigh problem.

Danish defender Jonas Knudsen should be available again having missed last weekend's win over Bolton.

Midfielder Luke Hyam has been carrying a troublesome knee problem, while defender Adam Webster is stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury.

Emyr Huws (Achilles), Teddy Bishop (hernia) and Tommy Smith (hamstring) continue their rehabilitation. Midfielder Andre Dozzell (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

