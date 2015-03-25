Leeds V Burton Albion at Elland Road : Match Preview

Duo set for Leeds debuts against BurtonLeeds' latest signings Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Pawel Cibicki are both hoping to be included in the squad for the home Sky Bet Championship game against Burton.Lasogga's partner is expecting their first child, but the on-loan Hamburg striker is hoping to make his debut, as is winger Cibicki, who joined from Malmo for an undisclosed fee.Head coach Thomas Christiansen has no new injury problems, but on-loan Everton defender Matthew Pennington (ankle), striker Caleb Ekuban (foot) and Gaetano Berardi (shoulder) remain sidelined.Berardi has returned to training but is not match-fit, while midfielder Eunan O'Kane has recovered from the groin strain which forced his withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland squad.Burton defender Stephen Warnock could recover from injury in time to face his former club.The left-back, a Leeds player for two years between 2013 and 2015, damaged ankle ligaments at Hull on August 12 and has not featured since but Albion boss Nigel Clough is hopeful he will be back in contention on Saturday.Hope Akpan is available again after a three-match ban but the midfielder is now nursing an injury, as is striker Luke Varney (hamstring), while Luke Murphy is ineligible because he is on loan from Leeds.Jackson Irvine left the club during the transfer window but fellow midfielder Matty Lund (ankle) is fit again and right-back John Brayford is back at the club after Burton re-signed him on a permanent deal on transfer deadline day.

Source: PAR

