Leeds V Birmingham at Elland Road : Match Preview

11 September 2017 02:37
Leeds set to stick with winning line-up

Thomas Christiansen is set to make minimal changes to his Leeds team for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham following their 5-0 demolition of Burton on Saturday.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga is likely to retain his place in attack after scoring twice on his debut while Ezgjan Alioski is pushing for a recall after being an unused substitute due to fatigue from international duty with Macedonia.

Pawel Cibicki is still waiting to make his debut but Gaetano Berardi is not yet match fit following his dislocated shoulder, while midfielder Eunan O'Kane showed no ill-effects from a groin injury suffered during the international break with the Republic of Ireland.

On-loan Everton defender Matthew Pennington (ankle) and striker Caleb Ekuban (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp has no fresh injury worries for the trip to Elland Road.

Redknapp handed six players their debuts in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Norwich while Che Adams returned from a hamstring injury in the second half.

Forward Isaac Vassell and defender Carl Jenkinson remain sidelined for Blues, who have lost their last four games in all competitions.

Vassell is out with a hamstring injury while Jenkinson has undergone an operation on his shoulder.

Source: PAR

