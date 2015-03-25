Leeds V Aston Villa at Elland Road : Match Preview

Defender Ronaldo Vieira back in contention for LeedsLeeds boss Thomas Christiansen is in a position to make changes for his side's Championship clash with Aston Villa at Elland Road on Friday.Defender Ronaldo Vieira is available again after suspension and will look to force his way back into the starting line-up.Striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga could be in line to return following illness, while Eunan O'Kane hopes to shrug off the groin problem which forced him off at Oakwell.Defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is looking to make his way back into the matchday squad while Felix Wiedwald is set to continue in goal.Aston Villa's Mile Jedinak could be out for three months if his shoulder problem needs surgery.The midfielder has seen a specialist and has been told to rest and if he does not need an operation Jedinak could be back in around six weeks.John Terry remains out with a broken foot and Jonathan Kodjia could miss the rest of the season with an ankle problem he suffered on international duty.Scott Hogan is sidelined with a stomach problem following an operation in November.

Source: PAR

