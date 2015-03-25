 
  1. Football
  2. Leeds United

Leeds V Aston Villa at Elland Road : Match Preview

30 November 2017 12:58
Defender Ronaldo Vieira back in contention for Leeds

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen is in a position to make changes for his side's Championship clash with Aston Villa at Elland Road on Friday.

Defender Ronaldo Vieira is available again after suspension and will look to force his way back into the starting line-up.

Striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga could be in line to return following illness, while Eunan O'Kane hopes to shrug off the groin problem which forced him off at Oakwell.

Defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is looking to make his way back into the matchday squad while Felix Wiedwald is set to continue in goal.

Aston Villa's Mile Jedinak could be out for three months if his shoulder problem needs surgery.

The midfielder has seen a specialist and has been told to rest and if he does not need an operation Jedinak could be back in around six weeks.

John Terry remains out with a broken foot and Jonathan Kodjia could miss the rest of the season with an ankle problem he suffered on international duty.

Scott Hogan is sidelined with a stomach problem following an operation in November.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.