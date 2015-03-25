Lee Johnson backs his Bristol City side to extend impressive unbeaten run

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has backed his buoyant players to rise to the occasion and make it 13 games unbeaten in all competitions when they face Leeds at Ashton Gate.

Johnson's side have risen to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table, leapfrogging Leeds who have lost three league games in a row after a bright start to the campaign.

Johnson told BCTV: "Our fans are brilliant in every game but they will have to match the decibel levels of the Leeds fans and they will stand up to that.

"It will create a really good atmosphere for the players to play in and it's important that we pick a team of players that will relish the occasion."

Neil Warnock insists his Cardiff side are underdogs as they head to Middlesbrough looking to hang onto an automatic promotion place.

The Bluebirds lost top spot after their midweek defeat to Birmingham and Warnock is expecting a tough test against Garry Monk's struggling side.

Warnock told his club's official website: "I know where we are in the league but we are still classed as underdogs, I would imagine.

"It's nice for the lads to go there with probably a little bit less pressure. I think we're more ready for it as well."

Leaders Wolves hope defender Willy Boly will return for his side's Molineux clash with Preston after missing the last seven weeks with a hamstring strain.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to make few other changes against a Preston side who enter the weekend in fifth after two straight draws.

Sheffield United bounced back from last week's defeat to Nottingham Forest by beating Ipswich in midweek and will hope to extend their winning run at home to lowly Reading.

Seventh-placed Aston Villa are still without the banned Neil Taylor as they face Fulham, who hope to have captain Tom Cairney back available after almost two months out with a knee injury.

Ailing Sunderland look for only their second win of the season at Brentford but under-pressure Black Cats boss Simon Grayson insists he has not lost belief in his squad.

Grayson told his club's official website: "I genuinely believe that we aren't a million miles away from getting the results that some of our performances have warranted."

Bolton, the only team below Sunderland in the table, will look to build on their breakthrough win against Sheffield Wednesday last week as they face another home clash with Queen's Park Rangers.

Wednesday travel to face Derby at the iPro Stadium with the pressure building on Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal, while Hull head to Barnsley hoping to rediscover the form that saw them sweep six past Birmingham at the end of last month.

Nigel Clough can expect another friendly homecoming as his Burton side make the short trip to Nottingham Forest, while Millwall aim to break a run of two straight losses against fellow strugglers Birmingham.

Source: PA

