 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Lazio make £5million bid to sign Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva

14 July 2017 04:39

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva will not feature in the club's friendly at Wigan on Friday night after Lazio made a £5million bid to sign him.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is the club's longest-serving current player having just marked a decade on Merseyside - but he is now considering his options.

Press Association Sport understand he will not feature in Jurgen Klopp's squad at the DW Stadium, having played 45 minutes in their first pre-season game at Tranmere on Wednesday.

Lucas made 19 starts in all competitions last season but has recently entered the final year of his contract and knows he is unlikely to get regular game time again in the new campaign,

Over the last couple of seasons the midfielder has attracted interest from a number of clubs in Turkey and Italy but has chosen to stay loyal to Liverpool.

In the last 18 months Klopp has asked Lucas, with 346 appearances for the club, to stay on to provide some much-needed experience.

However, the Reds boss will not stand in the Brazilian's way if he decides he wants to pursue regular first-team football elsewhere.

New signing Mohamed Salah, playmaker Philippe Coutinho and England international Adam Lallana are all set for their first appearances of pre-season against Wigan.

Dejan Lovren and Divock Origi will also be included for the first time but Nathaniel Clyne, Alberto Moreno, Harry Wilson and Danny Ward all miss out due to minor muscle strains.

Away from the first team Steven Gerrard's first match at Liverpool's Under-18 manager got off to a winning start with a 7-0 victory over their Burton Albion counterparts at St George's Park.

The former Reds captain was given the job at the end of last season after spending four months in a roving role at the club's Kirkby academy.

Liam Millar and Rafael Camacho both scored twice with Curtis Jones, Luis Longstaff and a penalty from Adam Lewis completing the scoring in the behind-closed-doors friendly.

Source: PA

Feature How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams won her first Wimbledon title

How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams ...

Venus Williams claimed her first Wimbledon title in 2000, when her opponent on Saturday, Garbine Muguruza, was just six years old.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.