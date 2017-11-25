 
Late Willian goal denies Salah win over former team

25 November 2017 07:58

Willian came off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw for Chelsea with a late equaliser at Liverpool.

Former Blues forward Mohamed Salah looked to have secured victory for the Reds by scoring his 15th goal since joining the club in the 65th minute of an engrossing Premier League contest at Anfield.

The complexion of the game changed after Willian’s introduction in the 83rd minute with the Brazilian finding the net with a brilliant long-range lob two minutes later.

Tweet of the match

Star man – Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian played like he had a point to prove to the club that let him go. He threatened on numerous occasions in the first half as he looked to turn and shoot at every opportunity and there were times after the break when he seemed capable of running the visitors ragged. Chelsea struggled to live with his pace and arrived in the right place to score the opener. He respectfully toned down his celebrations.

Moment of the match

The introduction of Willian saved a point for Chelsea and his goal was worthy of gracing any occasion. The Brazilian had been on the field just two minutes when he received possession on the edge of the box, beat his men to the right and then beat Simon Mignolet with a well-struck lob from both long range and a tight angle.

Stat attack

Salah’s goal was his 15th in 20 appearances since joining Liverpool in the summer and his 10th in 13 Premier League appearances. He managed just two in 13 for Chelsea.

Player ratings

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool: Simon Mignolet 6, Joe Gomez 6, Ragnar Klavan 7, Joel Matip 7, Alberto Moreno 6, James Milner 6, Jordan Henderson 6, Philippe Coutinho 7, Mohamed Salah 8, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Daniel Sturridge 6. Subs: Georginio Wijnaldum (for Sturridge, 66) 6, Adam Lallana (for Coutinho, 89) 5, Sadio Mane (for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 89) 5.

Chelsea: Thibaut Courtois 5, Cesar Azpilicueta 6, Gary Cahill 7, Andreas Christensen 7, Davide Zappacosta 6, Danny Drinkwater 7, N’Golo Kante 7, Tiemoue Bakayoko 7, Marcos Alonso 6, Eden Hazard 8, Alvaro Morata 6. Subs: Cesc Fabregas (for Drinkwater, 74) 6, Pedro (for Bakayoko, 77) 6, Willian (for Zappacosta, 83) 7.

Who’s up next?

Stoke v Liverpool (Premier League, November 29)

Chelsea v Swansea (Premier League, November 29)

Source: By PA Sport Staff

