Kylian Mbappeâ€™s place in PSG team in doubt against Anderlecht

Kylian Mbappe’s place in the team is the main focus of attention as Paris St Germain look to wrap up their Champions League last-16 spot against Anderlecht on Tuesday.

The teenage France forward, a summer loan signing from Monaco ahead of a reported 180million-euro (£166m) move next summer, has been an integral part of PSG’s attack in their 10 games since that move alongside fellow new recruit Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

He has scored only once in his last six appearances for club and country, though, leaving his starting place in doubt with reports Angel Di Maria could get the nod. Coach Unai Emery would not make a definitive statement on the issue at his pre-match press conference, broadcast live on the club’s website.

But he said: “Kylian is ready to play every match. Mentally and physically he is doing well. I have spoken to him, it’s a new experience for him. When you play well, the newspapers and television say you are the best. When you have a poor match, you have to listen to criticism.”

He added: “We are talking about a player who started at the highest level last year, it is normal that it is a learning process for him. I have made a general analysis of the 10 games and he is on the right path. I have an idea in my head of the future, with PSG as champions and Mbappe as a champion.”

Victory against the Belgian side will see PSG through with two games to spare unless Celtic produce a shock win over Bayern Munich in the other Group B game. A draw would be enough as long as Bayern win in Glasgow.

Thiago Motta is PSG’s only injury worry due to a knee complaint but Lucas Moura has been left out of the squad, while Neymar is available after his domestic suspension.

On this date in 2??0??1??5??:@LucasMoura7 with the service, Angel Di Maria with the finish ??



?? #SRFCPSG

???? #PSGmemories pic.twitter.com/arLlKwsd00 — PSG English (@PSG_English) October 30, 2017

Anderlecht, meanwhile, are without Honduras winger Andy Najar and have a doubt over Serbia defender Uros Spajic.

Anderlecht have not won in their last five meetings with PSG but have managed three draws, though Emery’s side won 4-0 in the first meeting in the group two weeks ago with Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar and Di Maria all on target.

Indeed, PSG have scored 12 goals in Group B without reply while Anderlecht, having previously lost 3-0 to both Bayern Munich and Celtic, prop up the group without a point or a goal and have conceded 10.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.