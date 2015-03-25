Kylian Mbappe edges closer to PSG move with Stevan Jovetic set for Monaco switch

Kylian Mbappe's anticipated move to Paris St Germain now appears a formality after Stevan Jovetic was pictured wearing the teenager's number 10 shirt at Monaco.

Mbappe's future has been one of the summer's longest-running transfer stories, with Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs linked with a big-money move for the France forward.

PSG, who have already spent 222million euros (Â£200.6m) to bring Neymar from Barcelona this summer, ultimately emerged as the front-runners.

And leaked pictures showed his prospective replacement Jovetic in a photoshoot with Monaco, sporting the number 10 shirt - given to Mbappe for the new season, after he had previously worn number 29.

If the move goes through as expected, he will have worn his new Monaco shirt just twice in competitive action, in the Trophee des Champions against PSG and the Ligue 1 opener against Toulouse.

The deal will also see PSG strengthen their bid to regain the league title by signing one of the main men who helped take it away from them, with Mbappe scoring 15 league goals last term as well as six in the Champions League knockout stages to establish himself as one of Europe's hottest properties.

Jovetic, meanwhile, will join Monaco after two seasons on the books of Inter Milan, the latter spent on loan at Sevilla where he made 24 appearances last term in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

Source: PA

