 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Kyle Walker-Peters pens new Spurs deal

23 August 2017 10:09

Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with Tottenham which will keep him at the club until 2020, the Premier League side have announced.

Walker-Peters made his first-team debut against Newcastle on the opening day of the season in a 2-0 win and was named man of the match at St James' Park.

The 20-year-old has been capped by England at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 levels and was part of the national team's FIFA Under-20 World Cup triumph in June.

Walker-Peters joined Tottenham's academy in 2013 and w as a regular in the club's Premier League 2 and Youth League sides last season.

Source: PA

