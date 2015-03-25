 
Kyle Walker apologises for receiving red card on Manchester City home debut

22 August 2017 06:39

Kyle Walker has apologised for being sent off on his Manchester City home debut.

The £50million summer signing from Tottenham was dismissed before half-time of Monday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton.

"Gutted with last night," England defender Walker tweeted on Tuesday evening.

"I apologise to the fans and my teammates. They did amazingly well to get back into the game and get a point #MCFC."

Walker picked up his first yellow card in the 42nd minute for a foul on Leighton Baines.

He was then booked two minutes later following a collision with Dominic Calvert-Lewin under a high ball.

City were trailing to Wayne Rooney's 200th Premier League goal when Walker was sent off.

But Pep Guardiola's side managed to escape with a draw thanks to substitute Raheem Sterling's equaliser eight minutes from time.

Source: PA

