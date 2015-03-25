 
Kyle Bartley signs new four-year deal at Swansea

09 August 2017 06:38

Kyle Bartley has ended speculation about his future by signing a new four-year deal at Swansea, the Premier League club has announced.

The 26-year-old central defender, a reported transfer target for Burnley and Leeds, will now remain at the Liberty Stadium until 2021.

Bartley spent the last campaign on loan at Championship outfit Leeds, becoming a fans' favourite after producing impressive performances alongside Pontus Jansson at the heart of Garry Monk's defence.

But after Monk's side failed to secure a play-off spot following a late-season slide, Bartley returned to the Swans and was handed a chance to impress new boss Paul Clement on the club's pre-season tour of America.

The former Arsenal trainee was linked with a return to Elland Road, and also touted as a replacement for Michael Keane at Burnley, but is happy to stay with Swansea.

Bartley told the club's official website: "Personally the main reason for me wanting to sign a new deal was that I feel I have a lot to prove at the club.

"I gained a lot more confidence and experience from my loan spell last season. I feel a better person and a better player.

"I want to be able to express that on the pitch and fight for a first-team place."

Source: PA

