Kruse: It will take big team effort for Australia to beat Chile by two goals

24 June 2017 04:58

Australia forward Robbie Kruse admits it will take a huge team effort to beat Chile by the two-goal margin they require to guarantee a semi-final spot at the Confederations Cup.

The Socceroos are without a win in the competition following a 3-2 defeat against Germany and 1-1 draw with Cameroon, but Kruse believes Ange Postecoglou's men are playing well and just need to take advantage when they are on top.

"We're playing really well in patches," Kruse told Football Federation Australia TV.

"We're keeping possession well and working our opponents around.

"We probably just need to be a bit more ruthless and take some chances when we're dominating."

Kruse accepts Australia face a tough challenge against their Group B rivals and will need every player to produce their best in Moscow.

"We need to win the game by two goals," added Kruse.

"They're number four in the world, so of course it's going to be difficult. They're littered with world-class players.

"We're still alive in the tournament, but it's going to have to be a good performance collectively and from everyone individually."

Former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill will reach a century of caps for Australia if he features in the game.

Chile already have one foot in the last four - they would advance even if they lost by one goal - but Juan Antonio Pizzi's side will be looking to make progress with a victory after a 1-1 draw against Germany in their previous match.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez was on target in that game to become Chile's all-time leading scorer with 38 international goals.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet," Sanchez said on FIFA's website.

"I'll perhaps only realise what it means after a little time goes by or when I'm old even. For the time being I just want to keep enjoying myself with the national team."

Source: PA

