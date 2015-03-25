Kompany Could Return For Manchester City

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will have a fitness test ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

The Belgium defender has been out for three games with a muscular injury but is now back in training and is expected to return soon.

The availability of playmaker David Silva, who has missed the past two games for personal reasons, is unclear but midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) and defenders Benjamin Mendy (knee) and John Stones (hamstring) are out.

Provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Danilo, Otamendi, Kompany, Delph, Zinchenko, Toure, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, B Silva, Aguero, Jesus.

Source: PA-WIRE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.