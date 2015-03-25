 
  1. Football
  2. Everton

Koeman open to Diego Costa loan deal

25 August 2017 03:39

Everton boss Ronald Koeman remains keen on adding a striker to his squad and would welcome a loan arrangement for Chelsea outcast Diego Costa.

The Toffees travel to Stamford Bridge this weekend, but will not need to worry about facing Costa given his exile from the champions' training base all summer.

The Brazilian-born Spain international is agitating for a move away from Stamford Bridge and a return to Atletico Madrid, but they remain under a transfer embargo preventing them from registering players until January and have also been drawn in Chelsea's Champions League group.

A temporary solution may be to send Costa, who has two years remaining on his deal, on loan and, while Koeman is unsure if that is an option, he did reveal his admiration for the striker.

"I don't know, I said always a warm welcome for every good player and he's a good player," he said when asked about a possible loan.

The window closes next Thursday and, having seen Everton seal their passage to the Europa League group stage in Croatia on Thursday night, Koeman's attention will turn to adding to an impressive list of summer signings.

Attackers Sandro Ramirez, Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson are all slated for key roles this term, while the emergence of 20-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been another bonus, yet Koeman is still keen to add to that department having lost Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

"We are still looking to bring a striker in," Koeman confirmed.

"I'm really happy with the performances of Dominic, but he's still young and we need more competition in front with the strikers.

"You need competition and the most difficult things for young players is being regular in performances, but Dominic is like Tom Davies, exceptional, and he's doing really well."

Calvert-Lewin could be deployed against Chelsea again on Sunday given Sandro is once more doubtful with a heel injury.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye (hamstring) is also a concern, while Davy Klaassen (foot), James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori, Yannick Bolasie (all knee), Seamus Coleman (broken leg) and Ross Barkley (hamstring) are all out.

The latter's injury issues have clouded his future after Koeman gave him the ultimatum of signing a new contract or being shipped out this summer.

Neither outcome has yet come to fruition, leaving the possibility of Barkley being available to Koeman for the final year of his current deal upon his return.

Asked whether a contract remains on the table for Barkley, Koeman replied: "I don't know, we've not spoken about this.

"If Ross is staying then I'm pleased if he stays because it's one more good player in the team. That's a decision by the board."

Source: PA

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.