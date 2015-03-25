Knee injury blow for Bayern’s Franck Ribery

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery’s season could be over after he suffered a serious knee injury at the weekend.

The 34-year-old injured his left knee in the 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin on Sunday and scans have shown he has suffered a lateral knee ligament (LCL) tear.

Bayern have not put a timescale on Ribery’s potential absence, other than to say he will be sidelined for the “coming weeks”.

The former France international will not undergo surgery at this time, with the club instead treating the injury conservatively.

Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement on the club’s official website: “We’re sorry Franck has hurt himself. We all wish him a quick and good improvement.”

Ribery, who sustained the problem in the second half against Hertha, has made nine appearances for the German club this season, scoring one goal.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

