 
  1. Football
  2. Bayern Munich

Knee injury blow for Bayern’s Franck Ribery

02 October 2017 02:38

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery’s season could be over after he suffered a serious knee injury at the weekend.

The 34-year-old injured his left knee in the 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin on Sunday and scans have shown he has suffered a lateral knee ligament (LCL) tear.

Bayern have not put a timescale on Ribery’s potential absence, other than to say he will be sidelined for the “coming weeks”.

The former France international will not undergo surgery at this time, with the club instead treating the injury conservatively.

Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement on the club’s official website: “We’re sorry Franck has hurt himself. We all wish him a quick and good improvement.”

Ribery, who sustained the problem in the second half against Hertha, has made nine appearances for the German club this season, scoring one goal.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.