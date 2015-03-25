 
Klopp to get £100m to spend in the summer

23 May 2017 09:03
Liverpool's win over Middlesbrough on Sunday earned them a fourth place finish in the Premier League and all-important qualification for the Champions League next season.

But weaknesses in squad strength over the season showed that owners FSG need to spend money over the summer to bring in new players who can perform at that top level.

There have already been plenty of transfer rumours over the last few weeks, but Champions League qualification will see bigger names being linked with a move to Anfield.

Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe could well be one of those players but, with Manchester United, Arsenal and others also interested in the 18-year-old striker, the asking price is likely to go through the roof. There have already been reports of a Real Madrid offer of £103m being rejected.

With several players needed any transfer kitty is going to have to go a lot further, so more realistic targets could be Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. 

The back pages are sure to be full of Liverpool transfer rumours over the next few weeks.

