Klopp responds to transfer inactivity

17 July 2017 05:23
Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about Liverpool's lack of activity in the summer transfer market.

Despite signing Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke, the Reds have yet to make the big money signings that fans have been calling for.

"I can imagine if you are not involved it is annoying for fans," said Klopp. "They think 'Oh my God! Nothing happens here! Everything happens there!' We cannot think like this and in the meantime, we work together. We are working really hard, going out to Asia and all that stuff. 

“We really feel good that we can keep the team together that played last season. What we do from now will help us to improve. I felt we already had a pretty good side last year, especially when everyone is fit and that gives me a good feeling. 

“If I could decide alone, we would already have them because I like to have everyone here for the first day of training at the latest. But that is not possible any more and probably won’t be possible again in the world, especially in England. So why should I moan about it?”

Source: DSG

